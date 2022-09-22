Grand Rapids is again emerging with art for its annual ArtPrize festival. Artists from around the world compete with their work while the public roams the city to the various locations of each piece, participating in voting for their favorite pieces. Art forms range from paintings, sketches, sculptures, interactive art, and more.
ArtPrize takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2 with over 150 local venues and hundreds of competing artists. One of these artists, Jimmy Cobb, is a North Muskegon native who is participating in his second year of ArtPrize for the Honda Design & Drive installation. Six artists in the state are chosen, each by a West Michigan Honda dealership, to paint a vinyl-wrapped 2023 Honda for their chance to win a two year lease on a new Honda of their own. Over the past two years, Cobb has been chosen to paint at ArtPrize, and won the 2021 Design & Drive with his “Lakeshore Drive” piece painted on a Honda Passport.
Jimmy Cobb graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), and has paintings on display at MIAD. In Michigan, Cobb has murals painted all around Muskegon County. Each mural is similarly contrasted to his ArtPrize pieces, in which he heavily draws inspiration from the Great Lakes state and its surrounding waters, and the natural environments and wildlife. Cobb is also a sculptor who explores the concept and connectivity in his figurative descriptions of nature and its inhabitants. Cobb is driven by the varying mediums of painting, and became interested in branching out into territories unknown and becoming more diversified in his practices. His murals and paintings demonstrate a spectrum of dissimilar forms, all creating a blend of symmetry of the waters between Michigan and Milwaukee and their natural environments. To find Cobb’s murals, visit www.jimmycobb.art/murals.
This year, Cobb painted his piece “Mosaic Michigan” on a Honda Pilot.
“This tile-based design utilizes the streamlined and paneled nature of modern vehicles. By organizing multiple, individually designed tiles, a larger image of Michigan’s roads and waters is presented. The relationship of all these distinct but separated parts represent the diversity of our state. They combine to remind us of the connectivity of earth to road, path to travel, and everything on that journey throughout our great state,” writes Cobb on his latest Honda installment.
The public votes on their favorite painted Honda online, and the voting site can be found at www.westmichiganhondadealers.com/design-and-drive-voting.
For more ArtPrize information, visit www.artprize.org.
To view more of Cobb’s art, visit www.jimmycobb.art.