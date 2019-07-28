Norton Shores homes placed on bottled water due to PFAS contamination will soon be connected with clean, safe municipal water, state Rep. Greg VanWoerkom announced today.
VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, said that thanks to funds set aside in last year’s state budget to combat PFAS contamination, the city will receive state funds to help connect Norton Shores homes on contaminated public wells with municipal water supply.
“Every Michigan family should have the confidence that the water from their tap is safe to drink,” VanWoerkom said. “I am glad to see Michigan continue to move forward with efforts to keep PFAS contamination out of our homes and our environment.”
Since 2017, the Legislature has set aside as much as $125 million to investigate and clean up PFAS contamination. The grant funds are administrated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (DEGLE) and will be supplemented by a local match. These funds are part of an ongoing effort to connect homes in Norton Shores affected by PFAS contamination from fire suppression training at the nearby Muskegon County Airport with clean water supply.
“This funding is an example of the good work that can be accomplished for our communities when state and local governments work collaboratively,” said Norton Shores Mayor Gary Nelund. “I am pleased that these Norton Shores families will soon be assured the drinking water in their home is safe.”
The city is continuing to pursue state grant options that would connect additional homes to clean municipal water supply, including 11 homes that tested positive for PFAS at levels below the federal action level of 70 parts per trillion.