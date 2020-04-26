MUSKEGON – After spending a little under two weeks in Cusco, Peru, Luke Sessink is now back home in Michigan.
In March, Sessink’s mother, Mary, spoke to the White Lake Beacon about her son being stuck in the South American country. At the time, Sessink was living with a host family in Peru who was very strict, and didn’t want him leaving their home out of fear of him contracting, and then infecting them with, the COVID-19 virus.
Peru, he said, has much stricter rules in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Initially, Sessink thought there would only be a curfew for residents, but it went beyond that.
“Theirs (quarantine) is way more intense. There, the police are on just about every street. For a while they were doing gendered days where only men could leave on certain days of the week, and only women could leave on certain days of the week.”
He said he felt like a prisoner and found out while he was there that the Peruvian government was preventing American citizens from traveling home for political reasons.
According to the Politico article, “Peru spars with U.S. over letting stranded Americans fly home during coronavirus outbreak”, the Peruvian government wanted their citizens sent home before they sent Americans back to their country.
Sessink is a 2015 Reeths-Puffer High School graduate and a 2019 Eastern Michigan University graduate. He has a degree in nursing and was traveling to Peru through an international program to provide health services to the country.
He said a quarantine took effect the day after he arrived in the country, and his program was canceled.
“Originally, when the plane was landing, it was so beautiful to see all these mountains. Then I got to my homestay to just relax and adjust to the altitude. Then I wake up to the news that the whole project is canceled, and they are going to have a quarantine for two weeks.”
He was finally able to leave the country after being stuck there for 13 days amidst the quarantine. Sessink said he snuck out of the house to board a flight at 5 a.m. and didn’t tell his host family he was leaving. He did give notification to the program he was there to participate in.
Someone he knew told him that there was a chance for him to get home despite his name not being on the repatriation flight list. Sessink believes they probably would have tried to stop him from leaving, which is why he had to be so secretive.
“So, then I just went to the airport anyway at 5 a.m., really early. I ended up getting on the flight. I had to wait in line for six hours”
There were thousands of people at the airport, he said, and it was hard to tell which line was for what. Sessink said he was nervous that he might get on the wrong flight and end up in Lima, Peru.
When he arrived home, Sessink said he gave everyone in his family a big hug. Lately, he has spent his time at home cooking home-cooked meals.
When asked if he would ever go back to Peru, he said not for a long-time. However, he is interested in going to other countries in South America.
“Maybe when I’m 60 years old, I’ll go back. I have no plans in the future of going back. It is just Peru. I would love to see more of South America, but Peru left a bad taste in my mouth.”
Next month Sessink will begin a job as a nurse. He said he doesn’t fear to catch COVID-19, but is worried he might expose the people he lives with to it.