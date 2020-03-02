NEW ERA – Michigan State University (MSU) Extension and the Michigan Asparagus Industry Research Farm Advisory Committee have scheduled this year’s Oceana Asparagus Day for March 12, in New Era.
This workshop brings together MSU researchers and industry representatives from inside and outside Michigan to update growers on the latest challenges and opportunities in asparagus production.
Topics of discussion will include anti-dumping actions in the agricultural industry, a guest speaker sharing research from the British industry and a presentation on asparagus fertility, updates from MACMA-asparagus and the MAEAP program, and the latest MSU and industry research on disease and crop management. Exhibitors will include chemical companies, agricultural suppliers and commodity organizations.
“Our industry views their partnership with researchers at MSU as an investment that will keep west Michigan asparagus production viable for the long-run,” said Ben Werling, Michigan State University Extension educator. “Oceana Asparagus Day, which is organized by both these groups, is a testimony to this commitment.”
Asparagus Day will provide 3 Michigan Pesticide Re-certification credits in the categories private core, commercial core or 1B, and Certified Crop Advisors’ Continuing Education Units.
The 2020 Oceana Asparagus Day will be held at the New Era Reformed Church, 4775 1st St, New Era, MI 49446 from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. The annual MACMA meeting will follow Asparagus Day at the same location.
Early registration is $25 by March 6. To register visit HYPERLINK "http://bit.ly/2020oad"bit.ly/2020oad,