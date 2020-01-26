Citing desire for language tweaks and court and judge input, the Oceana County Board of Commissioners put off action on a proposed resolution proclaiming Oceana County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
The board tabled the resolution Jan. 23 and referred the matter to its law and safety committee. The committee consisting of Commissioners Andy Sebolt and Bob Walker is to revise the resolution and to bring it back for consideration at the board’s Feb. 13 meeting.
Sebolt brought the resolution for the board’s consideration. He said about a month ago, a group formed in Michigan after seeing proposed legislation in Virginia, such as red flag laws, that if approved would place more and more restrictions on gun ownership. Sebolt also said that if all 83 of Michigan’s counties pulled together it would give them more political weight in Lansing.
The resolution he presented also cited the portions of the Michigan Constitution which states,
“Article 1, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution (1963) provides that ‘Every person has the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of himself and the state;’”
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said there’s been a lot of talk about similar resolutions being adopted around the state. Mast said he is a constitutional sheriff and that he has taken an oath to uphold the constitution. Mast also said the sheriff’s office has very seldom put someone in jail for weapons violations.
“Every sheriff in the state is being confronted with the proposal,” Mast said. “I’m supporting the Second Amendment and your gun rights.”
“The sheriff’s office is not going to be a part of coming and taking your weapons — not while I’m sheriff,” Mast said.
Commissioner Larry Byl had concerns about the language that every person has the right to bear arms, but the language didn’t address age, criminal activity and mental health status. Sebolt pointed out he pulled the language from state constitution.
Commissioner Martha Meyette cited world wide statistics that showed violent crimes in countries were guns were banned increased and didn’t decrease. Commissioner Dean Gustafson said he has no desire to create a controversy over the resolution for controversy’s sake, and that he could not support the county getting into the debate.
Board Chairman Denny Power suggested the board pass a resolution supporting the Second Amendment while it gets input from judges and courts on the proposed resolution. As a former police officer, Commissioner Bob Walker said he’s seen guns involved in some atrocious things, but firearms also have worked in the eight counties in which he has served. With some minor language tweaks, Walker said they should be able to bring it back to the board.
“If we’re going to do this, let’s get it right,” Walker said.
Following its discussion, the board took public comments from the standing-room only board room for approximately one hour. Hugh Conley of Newfield Township told the board he supports the resolution and hoped it would be adopted at the next meeting. He also presented the board a petition with 500 signatures that were collected in the last 10 days supporting the resolution.
“It’s being chipped away at — the Second Amendment,” Conley said.
Michael Cook of Golden Township said the state legislature is attempting to put more gun laws in place — one law which is designed to reduce the suicide rate. He said he had a son who owned several guns, but committed suicide not by gun, but by hanging. Cook also said part of the proposed resolution is to protect these types of bills from coming to Oceana County.
“Our Second Amendment is the most important part of our Constitution,” Cook said.
Rebecca Wentzloff of Shelby Township said she previously lived in Virginia and still has a son living there. She added there’s a sheriff in Virginia who has proposed deputizing his citizenry if incremental attacks continue on the Second Amendment.
Jake Whelpley of Mears shared with the board how he had some coyotes dig under one his buildings and bedded there, giving birth to some pups. Whelpley said he got a shotgun and after shooting a couple of coyotes from the rear of the building, he walked around the front, saw a pup, and shot it. A neighbor had also seen the incident and contacted police, Whelpley said. After explaining to the officer what happened, Whelpley said the officer left, but could have confiscated his guns under red flag laws.
“Because that guy said I was acting like a crazy man,” Whelpley said.