The Oceana Community Foundation is thrilled to announce 16 grant proposals were awarded in its Fall Community Grant Round. The total awarded grants totaling $66,112! The grants were awarded to nonprofits, governments, and schools across Oceana County.
“Our twice annual community grant rounds are another opportunity for our donor partners to support their favorite causes and meet the greatest needs of Oceana County. It’s what community foundations are all about – forming a trusted relationship with our donors so they can give back to their community in an informed and active way.” Foundation CEO Tammy Carey states. To see a complete list of grant awards, visit https://oceanafoundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards/.
The Fall Grant Round highlighted the diversity of needs in Oceana County. The projects ranged from choir risers for Hesperia Community Schools to support for the new Immigration Connection site at Hart Wesleyan Church to new Lego Spike Essential kits as a resource for Oceana STEM teachers to essential equipment at Stony Lake Therapeutic Riding Center. By working together to connect needs to resources, donor advisor partners found projects close to their hearts – adding $42,200 in funding capacity! The other $23,900 in awards were determined by the Foundation’s Grant Committee and Youth Advisory Council, from unrestricted and field-of-interest funds.
The Foundation would not be able to help with such projects without its contributors, community partners, and donor advisors. The philanthropy shown during the Fall Community Grant Results reflects how the Oceana Community comes together to help each resident through all walks of life – students, elderly, migrant workers, persons with disabilities, families, etc. The Foundation would like to thank the nonprofits leading these programs so we all can thrive.
The Foundation is currently undergoing a $25,000 Challenge Match, supported by an anonymous donor. Until the end of the year, donations to the Administrative Fund, Community Investment Fund, or both, will be matched. Each and every gift makes a difference – don’t miss your opportunity to have your gift (and the Foundation’s ability to meet community needs) doubled!