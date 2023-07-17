Together with donor-advised fundholders, Oceana Community Foundation recently awarded $58,925 to 19 local nonprofits, schools, and government agencies in its spring round of grants. While awards were divided among projects supporting the arts, education/youth, community development, and environment management, the greatest area of need was access to health and human services with a focus on family welfare and food accessibility.
“Each grant round, we learn more about the pressing needs facing Oceana County,” Foundation CEO Tammy Carey said. “Our focus is to both uplift Oceana County residents’ wellbeing and access to resources. Last year, mental health was the most requested area of support in our spring grantmaking round. While mental health is an ongoing issue for families, there is a growing need to support families’ basic needs – whether it be access to healthy foods, places free from domestic violence, or essential care items for young kids.”
To see a complete list of grant awards, visit https://oceanafoundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards/.
One organization that received funding this round is Catholic Charities West Michigan, which received $5,000. Catholic Charities West Michigan has taken a unique approach to ensuring essential baby and toddler supplies are accessible, even in the more rural parts of Oceana County with their new Mobile Baby Pantry. Supplies available to parents are diapers, wipes, formula, and clothes. Allowing for this point of contact with struggling parents will open the door to connecting them with other resources and agencies in the area that could help their family.
Claybanks Township was also among those to receive funding, also being granted $5,000. The township will use the funds to give its bluff-side deck a face-lift. The township will collaborate with Trinity Lutheran Church's men's club and youth group to provide volunteer labor for the project.
Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan received a $3,000 grant for its Care and Comfort Fund, which covers the cost of housing, transportation, food and more for families utilizing its support program, which helps pediatric patients with a place to stay if medical treatment takes them out of town.
This spring, 22 organizations applied for a grant award with a majority (64%) receiving full funding for their request. An additional quarter (23%) of applicants received partial funding. The foundation’s Community Grant Program continues to thrive because of synergy between donors and local nonprofits, school districts, and government agencies.
The foundation’s Fall Community Grant Round opens Sept. 1 and all interested school districts, nonprofits, and government agencies are invited to submit their Letter of Intent by Sept. 16. The foundation recognizes that multiple organizational funding needs may arise, therefore more than one submission in a calendar year is permitted. Proposals of up to $5,000 are accepted and longer-term commitments may be considered for initiatives that show exceptional promise for community impact. To learn more about grantmaking, visit oceanafoundation.org/grants/. For more information about making a gift, now or through an estate plan, creating a named fund at the Foundation, or to learn more about community needs, call Tammy Carey, or grant application questions can be directed to Hannah Naples at 231-869-3377.