HART– Following a lengthy discussion April 30, the Oceana County Board of Commissioners approved a 2.0 mill operating levy for the Oceana County Medical Care Facility to be placed on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot.
The millage request was one of four approved by the board.
The other three included a .1394 renewal levy for Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch operations; a .9921 mill renewal with a .0079 mill increase for a 1.0 mill total for the Oceana County Ambulance Service; and a .100 mill renewal levy for Oceana County Veterans Affairs operations. The board room was closed to the public, but the public was allowed to participate via an Internet conference platform named “Zoom.”
Most of the discussion centered around the medical care facility request. The initial request was for a 2.4779 mill renewal with a .0221 mill increase for a 2.5 mill levy total. The request was for four years.
Commissioner Larry Byl said he recently asked medical care facility representatives if they could continue to operate the facility at a level for which the county could remain proud for a lesser rate. Byl pointed out that it has been a real challenge for the board to fund other departments at a level for which it also can be proud.
According to Byl, he was told by medical care facility representatives that they have no idea if the state and federal governments will continue to fund the facility at current levels. He said he also was told if the levy was reduced to 1.5 mills, it would appear on the ballot as a new millage and not a renewal request.
“I would very much love to ask for less than 2.5 mills,” Byl said.
Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) board member Larry VanSickle told the county board that the DHHS board would be happy with just the 2.4779 renewal request, and it could be reviewed annually as MCF representatives learn more about future state and federal funding.
VanSickle added that the original 2.5 mill request has been in place since 2001. He said that if millage request was for less, the quality of care at the facility also would be less. The local DHHS board oversees medical care facility operations.
Commissioner Andy Sebolt said that overall county millages are significantly higher than other counties, and that currently the public might be looking more at their personal budgets than that of the county. Sebolt also said he asked medical care facility representatives to submit a plan to county Administrator Bob Sobie should the August request be turned down, but no plan had been received.
“It’s a complicated problem,” Commissioner Dean Gustafson said, adding the 2.5 mill request might be more than a want than it is a need.
Gustafson also said he thought the levy should be less and that the board needs to consider what the community can afford.
“I would like to see some sort of reduction,” Gustafson said. “Can’t we do it for a little bit less?”
Board Chairman Denny Powers said he could go along with a 2 mill request, but didn’t want to reduce the rate any more than that. Powers pointed there are currently many issues facing the county such as the impact COVID-19 might have on county businesses and shoreline erosion along Lake Michigan.
Commissioner Jim Brown agreed with Powers on the proposed 2 mill levy saying the board should rein the levy in a little bit.
“I would vote for 2,” Brown said.
At the 2 mill levy for four years, property owners with a $50,000 taxable value would pay $100 per year. Board members were in agreement on the other three millage requests.
The central dispatch operating levy request will be for six years and is expected to generate $177,717 in the first year. Property owners with a $50,000 taxable value would pay $6.97 in the first year.
The overall 1.0 mill request for the county ambulance service will be for six years and is expected to generate $1,274,876 in the first year.
Property owners with a $50,000 taxable value would pay $50 in the first year. The overall .1 mill levy request for Veterans Affairs operations will for four years and is expected to generate $127,487 in the first year.