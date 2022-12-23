The Oceana County Board of Commissioners is encouraging Oceana County residents to confirm their access to high-speed internet.
In November, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new map of broadband service for the nation. Unlike previous maps, this new data collection provides information at the address level. For the first time, the FCC is accepting challenges to the data shown on the maps, and encourages consumers, communities, and others to examine the map’s accuracy.
These maps dictate which areas are eligible for future funding, enhancing the critical nature of this opportunity to verify accuracy.
"High speed internet is becoming as vital as electricity. While our county has received the benefit of the initial Tru Stream installations, there are still a number of people and businesses that remain underserved or unserved in our county. Challenging this map, where appropriate, will draw the attention of federal and state grant dollars and potential internet service providers," says County Commissioner and Oceana County Broadband Task Force member, Phil Morse.
The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is working to identify discrepancies state-wide, however Oceana County is suggesting residents take the initiative to ensure their data is correct. It is critical that challenges to the FCC map be filed by Jan. 13, 2023. Having an accurate federal map will ensure that Michigan receives its equitable share of funding through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program to invest in achieving universal broadband availability for the state.
The map can be accessed here: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/
Oceana County is working with regional partners to coordinate broadband planning through facilitated information sharing and coordination of outreach efforts. Additional resources and up-to-date information for this region are available at https://wmsrdc.org/project/wmsrdc-broadband-support/.