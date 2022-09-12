The public is invited to the Oceana/Mason County Inmate and Family Ministries (OMCI&FM) annual meeting set for Monday, Sept. 26 at the First Baptist Church of Hart. The featured speaker, Rev. Bill Ryder, will highlight a new local organization forming to offer work opportunities, reentry housing, and counseling services to inmates released from local jails and state prison systems. OMCI&FM will also present programs to reach families in Oceana and Mason through camp scholarships, Angel Tree support and outdoor worship services. The meeting will end with the recognizing of active members and election of Board members.
The effect of Covid-19 on Christian ministries has clarified the importance to be supporting of and aware of the needs of others. OMCI&FM’s desire is to connect to and work with local churches and Christian affiliates toward common goals. Faith-based groups and churches in Oceana and Mason counties are encouraged to send a representative to this meeting to learn about these new local opportunities.
There will be a 6 p.m. greeting followed by a catered meal at 6:30 p.m. The ministry program’s presentation will begin at 7 p.m. There is no cost for the meal, but a free will offering will be accepted. Reservations can be made by contacting Chaplain Jerry Thorne at jerrythorne@charter.net or at 231-301-1788. Reservations must be made by Sept. 22,
2022. Call if any questions.