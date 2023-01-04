Despite a cold and wintry day Dec. 17, 2022, over 75 children and family members participated in Angel Tree Christmas Parties hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington and Hart Wesleyan Church in Hart, which benefits Oceana/Mason County Inmate and Family Ministries. The participants were greeted with songs, a short meditation, prayer, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Before leaving, they were given opportunity to sign up for a 2023 Camp Scholarship, receive a Bible and personal prayer. Personal gifts purchased by volunteer shoppers on behalf of incarcerated parents and a food basket from local churches were given out at the end of the “parties”.
The following is a summary of the two-county Angel Tree ministry for 2022:
Gifts purchased for 102 children
Families reached 42
Food baskets given out 45
Estimate number of persons benefited 250
Salvation decisions at two Christmas parties 4
Public Profession of Faith in Christ 55
Bibles given out 15
2023 Camper applications requested 11
2022 Angel Tree Budget was met $ 5,500
Expenses donated by buyers = gifts/food $ 2,200
The ministries want to recognize and thank the donors, shoppers, party helpers and jail correction officers that made this 2022 Christmas ministry a complete success. Special thanks go to the host and supporting churches: In Mason County they were Cornerstone Baptist Church, Radiant Church, and Trinity Evangelical Free Church. In Oceana County they were Hart Wesleyan Church and Faith Christian Fellowship. OMCI & FM financial support has been received annually from local businesses, visitors, churches and individuals.