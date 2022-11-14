The Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries (OMCI&FM) will again offer a 2022 Angel Tree Celebration and 2023 Summer Camp opportunities to families in the Mason and Oceana County area. This includes families of inmates in the Mason and Oceana County jails and the MDOC prison system. The OMCI&FM Angel Tree Program follows the guidelines of Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Program. The overall success of this annual program is dependent on the participation of churches and/or families to “sponsor a child”, shop for the gifts and assist at the Christmas parties Dec. 17, 2022. In Mason County, the Christmas party will be hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. In Oceana County, the party will be at the Hart Wesleyan Church from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Organizers are asking for immediate help to shop and wrap assigned gifts starting Nov. 25, with delivery by Dec. 13, 2022. At the parties, help is needed to provide and serve snacks, assist in worship, prayer, counselor, transportation, registration and giving out gifts and food baskets. Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at 231-301-1788 or jerrythorne@charter.net ASAP to discuss how you can help before or at the party.
In 2021, the OMCI&FM Angel Tree Program reached 107 children and 47 families and benefited over 250 family members. Several salvations and a number of recommitment decisions were reported by counselors. Five children were sponsored to attend 2022 summer camp at Grace Adventures in Silver Lake. The 2022 Angel Tree budget is $5,000 and 2023 Summer Camp Scholarships budget is $4,500. Financial support for this annual ministry has come from local churches, individuals, businesses, and the summer visitors worshipping at the amphitheater in Ludington State Park. A donation of $30 will “adopt a child” for the holidays and $150 will cover one-third of a child’s cost to attend summer camp. Checks should be made payable to OMCI&FM and sent to OMCI&FM, PO Box 807, Hart, MI 49420.
OMCI&FM believes in, and is committed to, working with local churches in helping children (ages 7-18) attend/experience a Christian camp. At the Dec. 17, 2022 Christmas parties there will be scholarship applications available for local families to acquire and apply to a 2023 camp progrpm. Local churches are encouraged to send their 2023 camp catalog to the Dec. 17 Party to share with the community. Please call Chaplain Jerry by Dec. 16, 2022, if a church mission/youth representative and/or family members would like to attend the Christmas celebration.