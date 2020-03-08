Learning that Oceana County is ranked 71 of 81 Michigan counties in a comprehensive annual report on child well-being in the U.S., the Oceana Women Who Care (WWC) voted at its March 3 meeting to help address that sobering statistic.
Attendees selected the new Oceana County Early Learning Center in Shelby to receive individual contributions of $100 each from its 150 members, for a total of $15,000. The Center is a collaboration between Shelby Public Schools and Peterson Farms.
There’s a major daycare shortage in Oceana, and the availability of childcare is critically important in allowing working parents to earn a living. It also helps businesses retain employees. Plans are to open the Center by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. It will be located in the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses site on Oceana Drive just north of the Peterson Farms campus, and will accommodate 50 children.
This latest collective gifts by these Oceana women bring their total contributions to area nonprofit causes to some $420,000 since June of 2012. Members meet quarterly for an hour, learn about three worthy causes serving county residents, and choose one that everyone agrees to support with $100 personal checks. Networking and socializing follow for those who have the time to stay. Membership is open to any woman who wants to be involved in this unique, joint effort to support Oceana causes. The next WWC meeting is Tuesday, June 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at an Oceana location to be determined.