The Women Who Care of Oceana County (WWC) wraps up its eighth year of quarterly, one-hour meetings when members gather at 5:30 p.m. on March 3 at Open Hearth Grille, 2430 N. 56th Avenue, Mears (1.5 miles west of U.S. 31 Exit 149).
Since the group’s first meeting in June of 2012, the total amount contributed to Oceana nonprofits by its members is $404,000.
“That’s $100 contributed by each of our 150 members four times a year,” said Amy LaBarge, one of the founding members. “Our $100 checks really make an impact as we collectively gift some $15,000 to a different Oceana nonprofit each quarter.”
Observers are always welcome to attend a meeting. They can’t vote, unless they decide to join on the spot, but they can watch with no obligation to join. On the first Tuesday of March, June, September and December, the women meet and learn about three worthy causes serving Oceana residents from fellow members who nominate them. Then the attendees vote their favorite, and each member writes a $100 personal check to the nonprofit getting the most votes. Socializing after the meeting follows for those who have time to stay. Those who are unable to attend the meeting agree to write a $100 check payable to the nonprofit that was selected by those who did.
“And we are really excited to now be among the local Women Who Care chapters across the country that are eligible to apply each quarter for an up to $5,000 grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to the cause chosen by our members,” added Gina Ferwerda, another WWC founding member. “This, on top of our individual gifts, will bring the total support realized by each Oceana nonprofit we choose each quarter to $20,000!” Mr. Schulze is the founder and chairman emeritus of Best Buy, the world’s largest consumer electronics retailer. His charitable foundation generously supports chapters located near Best Buy stores, like the one in Muskegon that serves Oceana County.
For more information, log onto http://www.facebook.com/oceanawomenwhocare or call 313-268-2086.