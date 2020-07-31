This article is reprinted from an earlier edition of the White Lake Beacon
While everyone is gearing up for the general election on November 3, we have a duty of primary importance on August 4—to vote in the Michigan primary election.
In our area, candidates for federal, state and local offices will appear on the Muskegon County ballot, along with a number of proposals affecting Muskegon County, as well as Dalton, Montague, White Lake and Whitehall Townships. The winners of contested races will then take their places on the November 3 ballot.
As we’re all aware, the specter of the coronavirus pandemic looms over all public activities. With that I mind, if you’re a registered voter, you probably have received an absentee ballot application from the Secretary of State, for submission to your local clerk.
However, you still have the option of voting at your designated polling location.
And since it never hurts to be prepared, the following is a list of the primary candidates and ballot proposals for Muskegon County.
Muskegon County Museums Millage Renewal
The Lakeshore Museum Center is asking county voters to renew the existing county millage, worth .3221 mills (32 cents on each $1,000 of a property owner’s taxable value). This is a renewal of the existing millage that supports the county’s museums, including the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, the Depression Era House, the Firebarn Museum and the Heritage Museum.
This millage would be for a 10-year period (2021 to 2030), and is expected to raise about $1,434,000 to operate those institutions in its first years.
U.S. Senate
• Gary Peters (D) Incumbent
• John James (R)
• Bob Carr (R)
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2
• Bryan Berghoef (D)
• Bill Huizenga (R) Incumbent
State House of Representatives, District 91
•Brian Hosticka (D)
• Greg VanWoerkom (R) Incumbent
County Prosecutor
• D.J. Hilson (D) Incumbent
• Joshua S. EldenBrady (R)
County Sheriff
• Michael Poulin (D) Incumbent
• Mirelda Sanchez Tokarczyk (D)
• Jason Hall (R)
County Clerk
• Nancy Waters (D) Incumbent
County Treasurer
• Tony Moulatsiotis (D) Incumbent
County Register of Deeds
• Mark Fairchild (D) Incumbent
• Eric Rothoff (R)
County Drain Commissioner
• Brenda M. Moore (D) Incumbent
• Tim DeMumbrum (D)
• Chris Seastrom (R)
County Surveyor
No candidate
District 9 County Commissioner
• Kenneth Mahoney (D) Incumbent
• Kim Cyr (R)
• Andrew Heykoop (R)
White Lake Community Library Millage
The White Lake Community Library is requesting a millage of up to 0.25 mills (25 cents per each $1,000 of taxable value), to be levied within the district of the library over a period of 10 years (2020 to 2029, inclusive). The funds would go towards “all district library purposes authorized by law.” This rate is expected to raise $126,000 in its first year.