The Muskegon Museum of Art is excited to bring back the annual On Tap & Uncorked event on Friday, April 21. On Tap & Uncorked is a multi-sensory tasting event with an artistic twist. Explore the galleries and exhibitions while getting a taste of artfully crafted beer, wine, cider, and food from around West Michigan.
Participating beverage vendors include White Lake staples Fetch Brewing Co. and North Grove Brewers. Other vendors include Big Hart Brewing Company, Cedar Springs Brewing Company, Coopersville Brewing Co., Harmony Brewing Company, Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, Stormcloud Brewing Company, Unruly Brewing Co., Black Star Farms, Domaine Berrien Cellars, Leelanau Cellars, and Pux Cider Taphouse.
Participating food vendors include Carlisle’s, Dr. Rolf’s, The Early Owl, Unruly Kitchen, Village Baker, and Walker’s.
The 21+ event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Tickets are $30 for MMA Members, $35 in advance, and $40 at the door. Purchase tickets in advance on Eventbrite or in the MMA Museum Store.
Tickets include admission to the event and tokens for beer, wine, cider, and food samples. Additional tokens will be available for purchase at the event. The MMA is a non-profit organization. Your ticket purchase supports the MMA and special programming at the museum.
The event is only open to adults 21 years and older. Pictured driver’s license or state-issued I.D. will be required upon arrival.