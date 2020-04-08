We live in challenging times with many of our lives disrupted. This is a perfect time to invest in yourself.
Private music instruction started locally last year with instructors that are well respected, professional musicians and teachers, each with over 30 years of experience.
White Lake Music Instruction is now offering private music lessons online. Private instruction is available for students of all ages for flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, low brass, percussion, ukulele, mandolin, guitar, violin, viola, cello, bass guitar and piano.
New four session on-line class will be starting April 20 with Dan Duncan entitled, The Music Mystery! Have you ever wondered how music really works?
Explore the basic elements of music: Beat, Rhythm, Melody, Harmony, (reading music), in a fun, interactive session led by veteran music instructor/band director Dan Duncan.
The class meets Mondays (four sessions starting April 20) at 11:00 a.m. The cost is $40.
Registration is now open. Call Sondra Cross 231-329-3056 or email sondrawhitelakemusic@gmail.com to register or for more information.