MUSKEGON, MI – The Muskegon County Opiate Summit is returning for its third year as organizers work to bring awareness to the ongoing opioid epidemic that continues to have deadly consequences for area residents.
This year’s event looks to bring hope and inspiration to those affected by opiate abuse by highlighting the amazing strides made by individuals in their recovery journey.
Participants will hear from Michael Lynch, founder of Los Angeles, California-based Stairway Recovery Homes; a panel of individuals in recovery and their family members; and a presentation on the area’s new support group for families.
“Opiate abuse continues to take a deadly toll on Muskegon County residents,” said Pam Beane, director of Substance Use Services at HealthWest and chairperson of the Muskegon County Opiate Task Force. “This summit will help provide individuals, families, and professionals with the tools they need to overcome addiction.”
More than 150 people since 2015 have died in Muskegon County from opiate-related drug overdoses, including 35 people in 2018, according to data from the Muskegon County Medical Examiner. Accidental overdoses in 2018 involving opiates were responsible for more deaths than vehicle accidents and drownings combined.
The summit will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Downtown. The event is free. Those interested in attending can register at https://MuskegonOpiateSummit2019.eventbrite.com.
Individuals, family members, service providers, and community members are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
The event is being hosted by the Opiate Task Force, HealthWest, Muskegon County Public Health, and Lakeshore Regional Entity.