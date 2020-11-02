Ten grants were awarded to local community non-profits thanks to Great Lakes Energy members who support the cooperative’s People Fund program. Since the program’s inception in 1999, organizations have received over $3.8 million in People Fund grants.
The People Fund Board of Directors awarded $45,988 in grants to ten southern Michigan organizations listed below, with a total of over $111,469 for all organizations throughout the cooperative’s 26-county service area for the 2020 fall grant cycle.
• Love INC of Oceana County, Shelby: $6,000 for confidential meeting space development.
• Stony Lake Therapeutic Riding Center, New Era: $6,000 for student scholarships.
• Newaygo County Area Promise Zone, Fremont: $5,000 for student tuition.
• Hemlock Park Improvement Project, Big Rapids: $10,000 for their park project.
• Circle Pines Center, Delton: $5,000 for expansion of the camp.
• Christian Neighbors SE, Plainwell: $4,500 for client utility shut-offs, past due utilities, or rent help.
• Wings of Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., Allegan: $3,488 for new laptops.
• Oceana County Firefighters Training Committee, Shelby: $4,000 for a training facility build.
• Life Resources of Northern Michigan, Big Rapids: $1,000 for safety items for clients.
• Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, Kalamazoo: $1,000 for financial assistance for membership, registration, camp fees, etc.
The People Fund is supported by the voluntary contributions of Great Lakes Energy members who allow their electric cooperative to round up their bill each month to the next dollar. It averages 50 cents a month.
“Cooperatives have a unique opportunity to have a significant impact in the communities they serve,” says President/CEO Bill Scott. “By allowing members to round up their bill, Great Lakes Energy serves as the conduit between them and their communities to have a positive and lasting impact.”
Great Lakes Energy members can enroll in the People Fund by calling 1-888-485-2537 or visiting gtlakes.com. All funds collected from members go toward grants.
Nonprofit organizations in the Great Lakes Energy service area can request a grant application online at https://www.gtlakes.com/people-fund/. The next grant application deadline is April 15, 2021.