MUSKEGON – At Muskegon’s Nuvo College of Cosmetology, there’s a curious exhibit.
52 Styrofoam mannequin heads, eyes closed as if they’re sleeping through a style earthquake, sport some of the craziest hairdos this side of Pluto. Long accordion-folded rainbow-colored locks burst from one, a Statue of Liberty-like tiara of hair feathers from another.
Baroque pompadours share the spotlight with wild mohawks. A bald head sprouts two red unicorn horns, in stark contrast to a head full of Shirley Temple curls.
The most remarkable thing about these do’s, however, is that they’re not made of hair—real or simulated. From roots to ends, these are all paper wigs.
“The paper wigs were an idea for a competition that we have had for a while,” says Nuvo College of Cosmetology Instructor Emily Buchholz. “Due to COVID, we couldn’t have our regular hair show, so we decided that this would be a fun competition to take its place.”
For the cosmetology students at Nuvo College, the Spring Hair Show is the big fundraiser of the year. Traditionally, the event features students displaying their talents in the areas of hair styling, makeup, and attire for a live model.
But with COVID restrictions still in force, Nuvo had to think outside the box. So they came up with a unique challenge—to turn paper into hair.
Beginning in early March, 52 future cosmetologists set to work. They were given virtually free reign in their choice of paper materials and styles, and the results are truly hair-raising.
“The kids were very excited, because we’ve never done anything like this before,” says Nuvo’s owner and financial director Rachelle Hufnagel. “They jumped at the chance to show their creative talents, and the wigs are phenomenal. To see the things these kids have done is extraordinary.”
Some the more interesting entries in the competition reveal both artistry and perseverance.
“I was amazed at how some of the kids actually did updo’s,” Hufnagel observes. “An updo using paper is very time-consuming. It’s completely different from styling actual hair. Instead of hot tools, you use glue. So you have to be very patient.”
The students’ choice of materials also impressed Hufnagel.
“The updo’s with origami paper flowers are outstanding,” she enthuses. “I’m thrilled with how the kids responded to the challenge. They did a fantastic job. I’m really proud of them and they should be proud of themselves.”
The wigs will be judged by both a panel of experts and by popular vote, with first, second and third-place winners and a total of six prize baskets of “stylist goodies” ranging from hot tools and products to candy..
“Our judges’ panel is made up of three of our advisory committee members from SalonCentric and the General Manager of Great Clips,” says Buchholz. The general public is also invited to vote online.
Nuvo holds a number of competitions throughout the year.
“We try to do competitions every few months,” explains Hufnagel. “To keep the kids involved and excited.” Like, for instance, the annual Halloween Hair and Makeup Competition, where the students go for the ghoul with gusto.
“That’s a really good one,” Hufnagel laughs. “You wouldn’t believe some of the things they do, especially with makeup!”
Will paper wigs become an annual tradition?
“We haven’t gotten that far yet. Hopefully by next year we’ll be able to move back to our big hair show fundraiser. But I can see the paper wigs becoming one of our competitions.”
To view all 52 paper wig entriesvisit the Nuvo College of Cosmetology’s Facebook page.