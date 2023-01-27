Once a month, through the large glass-windowed room of the Viking Athletic Center (VAC) in Whitehall, workers and visitors are engrossed by the instrumental amplifications beaming, sounds curated by acoustic dulcimer instruments played by community members taking part of the Original Dulcimer Players Club (ODPC). The name of the hammered dulcimer, translated from Latin and Greek, represents “sweet tune”. These instruments have been around for thousands of years, their distinctive sounds of antiquity making the hammered dulcimers stand out from the rest. Starting at 1 p.m. “and playing until we can’t anymore,” laughs Peg Earl, a member of the White Lake area’s ODPC, the ODPC meets on the third Thursday of every month to gather for their acoustic jam.
The ODPC was founded in 1963 by a couple of hammered dulcimer players near Evart, Mich. who found the importance of sharing the craft of dulcimers through jamming, or a gathering of musicians improvising music together, and working toward preserving the music and traditions of the hammered dulcimers.
The ODPC is celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. Each summer, a dulcimer event called FunFest invites dulcimer players to gather to camp out for daily jams, live performances, and children’s workshops in learning the instrument. This year, the ODPC FunFest will take place from July 13-15. The ODPC aims to keep the musical traditions of the hammered dulcimer alive through live performance and education to approach the art of the dulcimer by hands-on experience. The festival requires an admission fee, but once all players of the dulcimer have congregated, these performances and jams are free to join. The Evart FunFest features the hammered dulcimer but all acoustic instruments are welcome and encouraged to join in. For more information, visit www.evartdulcimerfest.org.
All are welcome to join the dulcimer’s jam with their acoustic instruments at the VAC.
“Check us out every third Thursday at the VAC, and we’d love for you to extend your experience in July at the FunFest,” added Earl.
The group typically takes breaks around 3 p.m., is booked at the VAC until 6 p.m. to jam, and offers players and listeners coffee and snacks.
Find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/original-dulcimer-players-club-odpc-funfest-182709961774495.
For more information, contact Peg Earl at mibaglady@gmail.com or at 231-750-2061. The next acoustic jam with the Original Dulcimer Players Club will be on Feb. 16.