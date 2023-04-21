Local residents Shawna Ramthun and Niki Fanjoy are both fitness and wellness enthusiasts, so when they brainstormed to partner on a new business venture, staying in the field was a natural fit.
They’ve done just that with their ReNew You Fitness Studio and Boutique, slated for a grand opening Friday, May 5. The studio will be located on Water St. in the small plaza next to Wesco and will feature a variety of fitness classes as well as a resale boutique that will buy, sell and trade high-end fitness apparel for prices smaller than that of a retail store.
“We were in the backseat of a truck on the way home from the (bluegrass performer) Billy Strings concert when this idea came to life,” Ramthun said. “That was this past October, and we started looking for space. We had a good opportunity come up and just went for it.”
Both women will be very involved in the studio beyond owning it; they will also each be among the instructors of fitness classes. Seeing no studios of its kind in Montague, they felt there would be a market for their new studio.
“There’s no group fitness in the Montague area right now that’s consistent or in a studio,” Ramthun said. “There’s pop-up classes here and there, but people in Whitehall and Montague have to drive to New Era or North Muskegon to get a steady year-round group fitness experience.”
The duo has put together a website, renewyoufit.com, and a Facebook and Instagram page. There interested parties can receive updates on the progress of the studio. The Facebook page had 169 followers as of Thursday evening.
Ramthun and Fanjoy also plan to cross-pollinate with other local businesses whose customer base shares their love of fitness.
“We have quite a few businesses that expressed their willingness to help the success of our business, and we plan to have flyers at those businesses as well,” Lovejoy said.
The studio will represent a significant time commitment for the duo, who each have full-time careers of their own; Ramthun is division director for TrueNorth Communication Services in Fremont, while Fanjoy works remotely as a program manager for National Energy. However, with their passion for fitness — and with the support of their respective husbands, Adam Ramthun and Matt Fanjoy — they believe they’re suited for the additional challenge.
Their connection to their customers, they hope, will also mirror the customers’ connections to one another. Ramthun and Fanjoy find that group settings are a great way to encourage accountability along people’s fitness journeys.
“People are there to hold you accountable,” Fanjoy said. “If you sign up, you have people there that were expecting you.”
While many of the classes will be geared towards younger women, there are plans to offer a ‘Broga’ class that will be exclusive to “our gentlemen out there”, Ramthun said, as well as a gentler yoga class designed for seniors or people with injuries that can also double as an introductory class for those just getting into fitness.
The studio’s pricing plans are available on their website. In addition to single-class rates that can be booked online, customers are offered one-month, three-month and six-month rates. Members can save money by locking in longer terms.
Ramthun and Fanjoy will be ready and waiting to welcome customers and guests to discover the offerings at their new studio.
“People seem very excited and can’t wait to come in and see us, and we just hope they do,” Ramthun said. “We’ve had a very positive response on social media and just in conversations with the buzz around the town.”