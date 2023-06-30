Wings Over Muskegon Air Show will introduce two new acts to the Muskegon show July 8-9 at the Muskegon County Airport. Ed Hamill and his Folds of Honor biplane presented by Little River Casino Resort and the Smoke-N-Thunder JetCar will join a dynamic lineup of performers – many appearing for the first time in Muskegon.
A retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, Ed Hamill continues his service to country by promoting Folds of Honor, a charity that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Flying his patriotic Pitts S2-C biplane, Hamill will delight spectators with a breathtaking aerial display. Just as noteworthy as his performance is Hamill’s partnership with Folds of Honor. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided over 44,000 scholarships, worth more than $220 million. Folds of Honor began in conjunction with the American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven. Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a fighter pilot in the USAFR and PGA Professional founded Folds of Honor in 2007.
“American Dunes represents a collaboration of countless like-minded patriots, who want this golf course to forever stand as a tribute to the birthplace of Folds of Honor, a safe haven for veterans who find rehabilitation through the recreation of the game, and a backdrop to celebrate our country and those who fought for its freedom,” said Rooney.
Not only will there be thrilling performances in the air, but also a custom-built, 10,000 horsepower JetCar will race down the runway each day at speeds of nearly 400 mph. The Smoke-N-Thunder JetCar will be piloted by Bill Braack, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserve and a resident of Castle Rock, Washington. The JetCar is powered by a Westinghouse J34-48 jet engine that was originally used in the U.S. Navy’s training jet, the T-2A Buckeye. Always a crowd favorite, the Coinforce.com Jet Car packs a punch with its 6,000 pounds of thrust with afterburner,
The show will also include dazzling performances by U.S. Air Force A10 Thunderbolt II demonstration with a P51 Mustang Heritage Flight along with 11-time U.S. National Aerobatic champion, Rob Holland, a Soviet-made MiG-17 flown by Randy Ball, and formation flying by The Hooligans, five T-34 Mentors flown by Midwest pilots, including Muskegon resident, John Workman.
The Yankee Air Museum, producer of Wings Over Muskegon, will offer Air Adventures on three of the Museum’s historic aircraft: the B25, C47 and the Huey Helicopter. The rides will occur July 7 and will continue throughout the air show weekend. Those rides can be scheduled now at https://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/. All tickets to the Air Show must be purchased online, including parking, and are available at https://wingsovermuskegon.com.
Wings Over Muskegon will be family-friendly for budgets as all children 15 years and younger are free in the general admission areas. There will also be a variety of reserved seating areas that will include VIP parking, a variety of refreshing beverage options, including adult selections, along with delicious food choices that vary from grilled luncheon meals to an all-day high-end menu.
The Yankee Air Museum, in conjunction with the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, F3 Airport, are excited to bring back an air show to the airport after 17 years. The non-profit Yankee Air Museum assumes financial liability for the event and will use any proceeds to support the museum and its flyable aircraft.