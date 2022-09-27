Two speakers will be on site Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Montague City Hall to educate voters and present their views on two of the three proposals on the ballot in Michigan for the 2022 election.
Reviving Our American Democracy (ROAD) will present the program, which will include speeches from Becca Rogers, from the nonpartisan group Voters Not Politicans, and Amanda Mazur, a founder of Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom. Rogers will be discussing Proposal 2, known as Promote the Vote, which if approved would amend the Michigan constitution to expand current voting rights in a variety of ways. Mazur will discuss Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, which if approved would grant Michigan women a constitutional right to an abortion, among other reproductive health-care measures.
The speakers will present for 30 minutes, then pause for a Q&A with attendees in the form of questions written on cards, which will then be curated by ROAD board members.
ROAD encourages Michigan voters to attend the program and be informed on the two proposals.