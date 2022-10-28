Former Whitehall students Tyler Quinn and Amber Struble were recently presented with artwork they did while in school by the district’s school board. Quinn and Struble did the artwork while in Mrs. Christine Mallory’s class at Whitehall.
Mallory passed away in 2021, and her husband Tom turned to board president Doug Ogden in hopes of tracking down the two Viking alumni to return them their work.
“(It) took a bit of Internet searching,’ Ogden said. “I agreed that this was important, and was pleased to make it happen. Both students had great things to say about Mrs. Mallory.”
The artwork was returned in September, and Tom Mallory, Quinn, and Struble’s mother gathered after an October board meeting to celebrate the occasion.