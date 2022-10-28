CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Members of the Whitehall school board pose for a photo, along with Tom Mallory, Tyler Quinn, and the mother of Amber Struble, after an October school board meeting. Quinn and Struble were recently returned some artwork they did while in class at Whitehall with Mrs. Christine Mallory, who passed away in 2021. Tom was able to find the two Viking alumni with board president Doug Ogden’s assistance. Struble’s painting is pictured here; Quinn’s painting had already been returned to him.