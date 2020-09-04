FRUITLAND TWP. – A Fruitland Township Board of Trustees meeting was called by Parks and Recreation Committee on Thursday Aug. 2020.
Supervisor Marcia Jeske said the meeting would be treated as a work session as the township looks to improve the communication with the Parks and Recreation and the Township officers. This meeting would be an attempt to mend all relationships prior to the Election.
As for the “Dedication of the Parks”, someone asked “Are there any other steps or is it done?”
To which Jeske replied “Done.” Informing us that there will be no proper dedication or formal celebration of the parks.
The size of the park was questioned pointing out that in January of 1974 a “10 Acre Parcel” was given to the Township.
Recording 19.6 acres vs. 17 as the most recent survey indicated. They now seek to confirm the size of the land through engaging a surveyor of the property.