After thorough discussion and consultation with other local events and health officials, the Parties in the Park Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Parties in the Park Season.
“This was not an easy decision,” says Parties in the Park Board of Directors President, Lisa Richards. “While we’re sad to not be able to party with Muskegon County residents this summer, we felt this was the best decision to allow for proper planning for our vendors, sponsors, and non-profit partners.”
This decision was ultimately made due to the impacts of COVID-19 in Muskegon County, the unknown timeline of State shelter-in-place orders and the likely slow and careful reintroduction of large gatherings. Parties in the Park has been providing free, family-friendly events on summer Friday nights in Downtown Muskegon’s Hackley Park for 36 years.
Each week, a different community non-profit is selected to host a party in which that organization receives the proceeds from the event.
These events feature entertainment, food, beverages and family-friendly activities.
The following non-profit organizations were selected to host one of the Parties in the Park this season. They have all been invited to partner with Parties in the Park in the 2021 season:
• AgeWell Services of West Michigan
• Disability Network of West Michigan
• JCI Greater Muskegon
• Muskegon Motorcycle Club
• Muskegon Rotary Club
• Pay it Forward Outreach
• West Michigan Speedskating
• Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce
Dozens of businesses confirmed their sponsorship support for this year’s Parties in the Park season. The Parties in the Park Board of Directors is extremely grateful for this support and have contacted all sponsors to discuss options and opportunities for the 2021 season.
“We understand that this is disappointing news for our community,” adds Richards. “We continue to be grateful for the opportunity to provide over three decades of free entertainment supporting non-profit organizations, and we’re already working on creating a memorable 2021 season.”
The Mission of Parties in the Park is to create a sense of community and appreciation for Muskegon's Downtown through a family-oriented social event. Hosted by a variety of Muskegon County not-for-profit groups, the proceeds from the Parties either make physical enhancements or quality of life improvements for the whole community.
For more information, visit: www.partiesinthepark.com