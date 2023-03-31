Parties in the Park announced its 39th season in March, with eight Friday night parties set from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Muskegon’s Hackley Park this summer.
“We are thrilled to announce the 39th season of Parties in the Park in Muskegon for the summer of ‘23,” said Brennen Gorman, president of the Parties in the Park board of directors. “We have some outstanding nonprofit partners this year and an entertainment lineup to be enjoyed by multiple generations.”
Parties in the Park consist of live music, beverage tents, food vendors and a kid’s zone. Admission to the parties is always free. The 2023 season dates, nonprofit partners and headlining bands are as follows:
June 2 — Nonprofit partner: Muskegon Jaycees; Headlining band: Project 90
June 16 — Nonprofit partner: Muskegon Young Black Professionals; Headlining band — Aintee-Kim and U’Neek Soul
June 30 — Nonprofit partner: Woman’s Division Chamber of Commerce; Headlining band: Magic Bus
July 7 — Nonprofit partner: Muskegon Sports Council; Headlining band: North 41
July 14 — Nonprofit partner: Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore; Headlining band: West Side Soul Surfers
July 28 — Nonprofit partner: Disability Network West Michigan; Headlining band: Flexadecibel
Aug. 4 — Nonprofit partner: West Michigan Speed Skating Club; Headlining band: Brenden Monroe
Aug. 18 — Nonprofit partner: Muskegon Rotary Club; Headlining band: That Beatles Thing
A competitive application process determines each year’s nonprofit partners. These nonprofits help coordinate the events and receive event proceeds to carry out their meaningful work in Muskegon County. Over the 38 previous seasons of Parties in the Park, over $1.75 million has been contributed to local nonprofits.