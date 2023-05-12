All lifelong White Lake area resident Pat Haley, 75, wanted to do as a young girl was become a flight attendant, or maybe a restaurant server.
They were perhaps modest dreams by today’s standards, but Haley was born with abnormalities in her left hand and foot. In her younger days, even modest dreams were made to seem impossible by the outside world. In fact, when she told her high school counselor her aspirations, she was flatly informed that people wouldn’t want to be served by her.
“After hearing that, I never said a word to anybody,” Haley said. “I didn’t like anyone telling me I couldn’t do something. That was just not something I wanted to hear. If I wanted to do something, I wanted to do it.”
For decades since, Haley has done what she wanted to do. She’s been a server, a cashier, a valued part of opening a new store, and a school bus driver, occasionally all at once.
Haley said while in the womb, her three larger fingers on her left hand basically got stuck under her skin rather than growing normally, and her pinkie finger and her thumb got wrapped over the top of them. Her left foot had similar issues, with several of her toes affected. She had six surgeries before she turned a year old to help resolve the problems, but doctors couldn’t give her a full hand or foot; “My thumb and my next three fingers only go to the knuckle,” she said.
Her mother did not challenge her, mostly accepting doctors’ opinions that she’d never be able to walk due to her toes’ imperfections.
“I don’t know why they said that, because I have a foot,” Haley said matter-of-factly.
After she’d finished proving that prediction wrong, Haley continued doing things on her own. Not long after graduating high school, she got married, had two daughters and did some babysitting, but she never bothered to ask anyone for a regular job, not wanting to deal with others’ opinions about her ability to perform the work.
Things changed when her friend Bonnie was running an errand in Muskegon and Haley received a call. Bonnie was a waitress at the sandwich shop, Morat’s, which at the time was located in Montague. Bonnie had given her bosses Haley’s number in case she wasn’t at home because if she wasn’t, Haley’s was where she usually was.
Morat’s needed Bonnie to come in. She was unavailable, but Haley saw her opportunity and agreed to help out herself.
“I was ecstatic,” Haley said. “I got ready, got an umbrella and walked all the way to town, six blocks, to do that. (The manager) gave me a pad of paper and a pencil and said, ‘Just start taking orders.’ I was so happy. You cannot even imagine how ecstatic I was. I was in my element.”
Haley knocked her shift out of the park and even did some dishes along the way. She tried to refuse payment for the shift, saying she’d done it as a favor, but not only did the manager insist she accept payment, he said he wanted to hire her.
Haley took the job, hiding the issues with her hand and foot — partly because they clearly were not stopping her from doing the job, but also because she was concerned she wouldn’t be employed if they were known.
So began a life of work no one but Haley thought she was capable of when she was a young girl. She worked at Morat’s for a few years, moved on to what was then Todd’s Restaurant in Whitehall soon after Morat’s moved to New Era, then went to Wesco as a cashier a few years after that. In 2000, she joined Whitehall District Schools as a substitute school bus driver while working at Wesco, doing so after a customer, another bus driver, talked her into it.
“I said I didn’t think I could drive a bus, and he said it was really easy,” Haley said. “(And) it is. It’s very easy. With a little training, anyone can drive a school bus.”
While driving the bus and working at Wesco, Haley also started helping to get the then-in-progress Family Dollar store in Whitehall ready to open up. For three months she did all three jobs, impressing the latter enough that Family Dollar tried to hire her as assistant manager, which she declined due to her Wesco job.
In 2005, Haley left Wesco and started driving Whitehall school buses full-time. As seemed to be the case everywhere she goes, she quickly charmed everyone there, adults and students alike. She retired in 2021, but still drives as a substitute — she did so all this last week, in fact — and remains popular.
“She was always there when you needed her for something or needed her to drive the bus,” WDS transportation administrative assistant Pamela Morningstar said. “March 1 rolled around and she’d tell people, ‘Happy spring,’ because it was now spring for her. She’s a really nice person. I miss her being a regular bus driver. She’s very dependable.
“When parents call in, they would always say that their kids loved Mrs. Haley...She’s retired now, so we don’t get it as much, but every once in a while when she comes in to sub, one of the kids will say, ‘Oh, Mrs. Haley, you’re back!’”
“She’s always cheerful,” Jim Lotus, who originally hired Haley at Whitehall, said. “A very positive outlook, upbeat personality. I’ve never seen her upset. She’s just a great person.”
Haley said she doesn’t consider herself a role model or an inspiration; no one with any kind of physical challenge that she knows of has ever asked her for advice. Perhaps that is, in a way, its own tribute to Haley’s work performance over the years; many might not even know about her hand or her foot.
It’s clear Haley loves to work. Many of us would chafe at performing what most consider blue-collar jobs for decades on end, but for Haley it’s never felt much like work.
“I think that’s what keeps you going, getting out and doing things,” Haley said. “I just liked working. I (still) like working.”