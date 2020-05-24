Businesses around the area have made use of the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in mid-March, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a national shutdown of most businesses.
The loans are intended to help small businesses stay afloat during this challenging time, which is especially important in the White Lake area, which is populated by several of them.
One such business is Pitkin Drug. Ryan Briegel, who’s the business manager at Pitkin, was able to get a PPP loan in the second round of funding for the program after an attempt to get funds through a larger bank failed during the first round of funding. For the second round, Briegel turned to a smaller bank — Honor Bank, a small Traverse City-area bank. Briegel is a board member at Shelby State Bank in Montague, and he said the two institutions have a good relationship, which helped him secure a loan through them. Pitkin was able to get funds just a day after submitting its application.
“Both these banks really helped us out through this process, working through the weekend with us to make sure we would get our loan,” Briegel said.
The loans’ intended use is to allow businesses to continue to pay employees as well as other operating costs, such as rent, mortgage or utilities. It’s a resource many businesses in the area, not just Pitkin, are utilizing. Drew Maus, credit officer at Shelby State Bank, said that as of Thursday morning the bank has approved over 250 PPP loans and continues to process an application or two per day. The loan amounts have ranged, senior vice president Ken Adamski said, from as low as $600 to as high as over $1 million, with an average of about $65,000 lended. In all, Adamski estimated that about $16 million in PPP loans have come through their bank.
Businesses are eligible to apply for loans for an amount equal to 2.5 times their monthly payroll expenses, including any retirement benefits, health benefits and unemployment insurance paid by the employer. Employee payroll expenses, for purposes of the loan, are capped at a $100,000 annual salary.
For Pitkin, receiving the PPP loan has made life a little less stressful.
“The funds have helped us sleep better at night for sure,” Briegel said. “It gave us a cushion to get us through this.”
By necessity due to various restrictions, the business is operating with “a skeleton crew” and reduced hours, Briegel said, and their Posh store and nearby sale shoppe are currently closed. (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the relaxing of some business restrictions in a Thursday press conference, so the situation for Pitkin and many other businesses may in turn be fluid.)
Perhaps the most intriguing part of the PPP loan is its forgiveness policy. All or part of each PPP loan may be forgiven if their recipients use at least 75 percent of the loan to maintain wages for its employees and do not reduce their full-time staff. Briegel said Pitkin intends to follow those protocols to get as much of the loan as possible forgiven, and he expects other businesses in the area will as well.
“It remains to be seen exactly how much of this loan will be forgiven,” Briegel said. “Every company will want total forgiveness, but that seems pretty unrealistic. Even without total forgiveness, the loan has very good terms, with 1 percent interest to be paid back within two years.”
Adamski said the Small Business Association ultimately will determine how much, if any, of a given loan will be forgiven. After eight weeks have passed since a given loan closed, employers are expected to send verification of how they used the funds to their given bank, with the banks then passing that information to the SBA for final approval.
Briegel is optimistic that with the help of PPP loans, most small businesses in the area will get through this crisis. However, he did say that it will be very important that they are able to be operational in some form during the summer months.
“It will be really important for many of these businesses to open soon for the summer,” Briegel said. “We have such a short summer as it is. The restaurants and hotels will have it tough for a while. But people will eat out again and will travel and stay in hotels again. This recession came at everyone very quickly. I do think the government does need to stimulate the economy in some way. The PPP program should be a help to many businesses to get through these tough times.”