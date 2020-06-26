If you are registered to vote, you have most likely already received an application for an absentee ballot.
A hundred percent of all registered voters will be receiving an application in the mail. The main reason for utilizing absentee ballots this year, is to allow people the ability to safely vote from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The goal is to have every registered voter have the ability to make their vote count no matter their circumstances.
Even though COVID-19 is the main reason for sending out applications to all registered voters, it is important to rewind a little bit to get a better understanding of how we got here. It is important to mention that even though some may be considering an absentee ballot for the first time, this option has been available for quite some time.
“U.S.A. has had absentee voting since the Civil War. It's a tried and true method that allows access to all to cast their ballot to let their voice be heard through their vote,” says Kathy Mahoney; city clerk for the City of Montague.
As long as you had an approved reason for needing an absentee ballot, this “tried and true method” worked to help people cast their votes throughout the years.
Fast forward to 2018. In November of 2018, Michigan voters approved Proposal 3. This proposal allowed for a few changes to be made to Michigan voting.
These changes included allowing same-day voter registration, as well as it gave registered voters access to absentee ballots for any reason. These changes ensured that military service members, overseas voters, and any other registered voter for any reason could obtain an absentee ballot.
These changes that took place in 2018 helped create the unique opportunity for the State of Michigan to promote absentee ballots as a safe option for the 2020 election.
There are still some voters that are concerned about absentee ballots being a safe and accurate way to cast votes. All local city clerks have no doubt that their methods and systems of checks and balances provide the safest and most accurate way to process applications, and tabulate absentee ballots.
Each and every application goes through an evaluation and cross checks, where signatures are compared to ensure the actual individual requesting the ballot is who they say they are.
When absentee ballots are processed it is done out in the open to give the public the right to view the process. There is always a representative from the democratic party as well as the republican party present during this process to make sure it is fair and accurate.
“The research is real clear, when you are looking for evidence it is a safe and sane methodology for people to exercise their right as citizens to vote,” says Mahoney.
There are a just about as many ways as you can think of to acquire an application. A voter can download an application at Michigan.give/vote. They can also request an application by phone, fax, email, or just plain stoping by in person.
In order to have your ballot mailed to you, the application must be turned in by the Friday before elections, otherwise you will have to turn your application in and pick up your ballot in person. The convenience and accessibility of utilizing an absentee ballot has already convinced many to use this method.
In the 2016 general election, the City of Montague had 1,283 casted votes. Out of those 1,283 votes casted, 280 voters in the City of Montague voted with an absentee ballot.
Applications for absentee ballots have already surpassed the number of absentee votes in 2016, with 396 applications already being turned in to the City of Montague for the 2020 general election.
It is very clear that in 2018 people voted to have the right to use an absentee ballot for any reason, and now in 2020 so many people are exercising that right. The State of Michigan does not want COVID-19, work, travel, active duty, or anything else to come between people and their right to vote.
“There were a lot of people who died to make sure that we have the right to vote, and that’s important,” says Mahoney.