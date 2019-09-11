Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.