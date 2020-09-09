SHELBY – Peterson Farms is excited to announce that we will be hosting our second annual Food Pantry Drive on September 18, from 4 - 6 pm, and September 19, from 11 am - 1 pm.
This year the event will be held at the Peterson Farms Trucking parking lot, just North of the HR Office on Oceana Drive, and the event will drive-thru drop off to ensure safe social distancing for all involved.
“The need for food at our local Oceana County pantries is greater than ever,” said Grant Boring, Communications Manager at Peterson Farms. “Last year, through this event, we were able to distribute over 6,500 lbs of food to local pantries, and we hope to top that number this year. Holding the event in September this year means that we can help the pantries to be stocked up for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
All the non-perishable food collected from the two-day event will be donated to Oceana County food pantries. In exchange for donating goods, Peterson Farms will give you a FREE custom-packed box with 2lbs of IQF Sliced Apples and 2lbs of IQF Tart Cherries grown locally in Oceana County.
For more information about this event, please contact:
Grant Boring, Communications Manager, Peterson Farms, Inc., gboring@petersonfarmsinc.com