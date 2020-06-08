With executive orders coming down by the dozens these last three months, confusion has reigned regarding “stay home, stay safe” measures and shut-downs throughout Michigan.
When can we start shopping, visiting friends, eating out again? Which areas of the state will be able to re-open first, second, third? Which businesses and government offices can open up now, and which ones are still under “closed until further notice” orders?
On June 1, Michiganders finally got the news they’ve been waiting for. Governor Whitmer lifted the stay-at-home order in accordance with the Michigan Safe Start Plan, The MI Safe Start Plan, created with members of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council, an organization of health and business leaders from throughout the state.
The Safe Start Plan outlines a series of phases that, while sometimes confusing, are all steps in a bright direction. As of June 4, our region is in Phase 5-“Containing.” Retailers can now open their doors.
Today, June 8, restaurants, bars, public swimming pools and day camps for children can be up and running, along with libraries, museums and in-home services like house cleaning.
On June 10, state park restrooms will be open to the public. And on June 22, public campgrounds can resume operations.
It’s still not going to be the good old days, though. For instance, no more than 10 people are allowed in retail establishments, and face coverings are required. While restaurants and bars can now provide inside dining and drinking, they’re restricted to 50 percent of their normal capacity. You can’t buddy up at the bar; six feet of distance is the rule between you and the other guy.
Say goodbye to the Red Wok and the Golden Corral; buffets and self-service beverage stations are a no-no.
You can’t relax with a drink in the waiting areas; those are still closed. Instead, you’ll have to wait in your car for seating. And while eating with a mask on would be something of a magic act, you’ll still be required to wear a face covering until your meal arrives.
However, in case you’re getting excited about finally trimming and coloring those shaggy, graying locks, the bad news is, not yet. Beauty and tanning salons; spas and other facilities that provide massages, tattoos and other body art and piercing services; indoor gyms, fitness and recreation centers; and sports and exercise facilities and studios must still remain closed.
Also, most recreational activities are severely restricted. Casinos, racetracks and millionaire parties licensed by the Michigan Gaming Control Board are off limits for now. So are movie theaters, amusement parks, arcades and bowling alleys, as well as indoor climbing and dance facilities, skating rinks and trampoline parks.
Meanwhile, the latest order states that “Michiganders must continue to wear face coverings when in enclosed public spaces and should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their co-workers, their loved ones, and their communities. Indoor social gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited.
"Outdoor social gatherings and events are permitted so long as people maintain six feet of distance from one another and the assemblage consists of no more than 100 people.”
Despite the promising news that cases of COVID-19 have not spiked in many areas of the state, health officials stress the importance of remaining on virus alert.
According to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, “Hospitalization numbers are down, our frontline workers have PPE to last them several weeks, and the number of positive cases and deaths are declining. We will continue to monitor the data and work closely with local health departments to ensure Michiganders practice safe social distancing. On behalf of our health care professionals and first responders on the front lines, we must all be smart and be safe.”
This advice may be difficult to swallow for many who feel fine and are itching to get out and enjoy the summer. Unless you’ve had the virus, or someone close to you has had it, or worse, died from it, COVID-19 seems, for the moment, like a bad dream.
The sun is out, the weather couldn’t be better, and it’s just too tempting to throw off that mask, crowd onto the beach and ignore the stay safe warnings. But this attitude, say health experts, could bring the virus right back, in spades.
“My biggest concern is that people are going to feel like it’s over,” states Muskegon County public health officer Kathy Moore. “And it’s not over. It’s still out there. People are still getting sick and dying. We still need to maintain a safe distance and wear face covering if we are among people not in the same household. We still need to still practice exceptional handwashing and disinfecting of high touch surfaces. I think our world has changed.”
In Muskegon County, COVID-19 is “an ever-changing situation,” Moore observes. “We have tracked positivity rates of testing over the last 14 days, and have seen a gradual but steady decline in positive cases for Muskegon County residents, although we have seen a higher percentage of those cases among African American residents, at 45 to 47 percent when they make up approx. 14 percent of the population.”
The number of deaths in the county stands at 37, Moore reports, with most of those recorded in the last 10 days being residents of county nursing homes. At present, there are 645 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.
Testing is up, and those 18 and over who want to be tested can call Rite Aid in North Muskegon or Walmart in Roosevelt Park for a drive-through appointment.
In Oceana County, more cases have been reported due, in large part, to increased testing.
“With increased testing, we’ve found a number of people who had no idea they were sick testing positive,” says Robin Walicki, clinical supervisor at District Health Department #10. Walicki directly supervises the communicable disease and immunization coordinators at the department and has been actively involved with the coronavirus issue. “The testing site, at Northwest Michigan Health Services in Shelby, has been a godsend. And people are really taking advantage of it. We see 30 people a day coming in. That’s why Oceana and Newaygo counties saw a jump in cases around a month ago, because we’re doing more testing.”
However, Walicki has been surprised and pleased to see the number and severity of cases throughout the district—which includes Oceana, Newaygo, Crawford, Mason , Mecosta, Missaukee, Kalkaska, Wexford, Manistee and Lake counties—at an unexpected low.
“So far we’ve seen no evidence of the inflammatory disease that has attacked children, or sudden deaths among young people. Deaths have stayed pretty stable across the 10 counties, with Oceana still reporting only two—both of those elderly and with underlying conditions—and only 15 in the entire district. As far as cases go, we expected more at this point, but it’s been a trickle so far. And hospitals and EMT’s haven’t been overwhelmed. We’re as happy as can be right now with where things are.”
One of the reasons the situation hasn’t gotten worse, Walicki believes, is the district’s implementation of “very aggressive” contact tracing.
“Dr. [Jennifer] Morse, our medical director, has been all about contact tracing,” she says. “Our public health nurses are calling people every day for 14 days following tests. We’ve been able to keep up with contact tracing, and so far we haven’t had to use state volunteers, which is great.”
Nonetheless, like Moore, Walicki is concerned about people not taking the virus seriously in the wake of fewer cases and the beckoning of summer.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of people coming to Pentwater and Silver Lake,” she notes. “It’s the tourist season. We would like to see people be cautious if they’re coming from a place where there are active cases. They should self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving, but that’s impossible to enforce. We can only hope that individuals will follow guidelines. Our biggest challenge at the moment is getting people to observe precautions. They definitely need to stay apart. It’s hard to maintain the rules when they’re out on the beach, for instance. But don’t be hugging each other, or sharing a cooler.”