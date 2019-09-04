Today phone service is back to normal at the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District and twelve schools in Muskegon County impacted by an outage. Yesterday MAISD technology staff and engineers from their service providers worked feverishly throughout the day to restore the inbound call function.
“Our schools’ peak morning call volume tends to occur between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Once we passed that point, our technology staff and engineers breathed a sigh of relief,” said MAISD Superintendent John Severson.
MAISD staff confirmed early Tuesday morning that the phone system was secure and was not accessed by an outside source. According to Severson, the exact cause of the outage is still unknown. “The steps taken to resolve the outage point to issues engineers will review in greater detail over the coming days.”
“This could not have happened at a more unfortunate time, as this was the first day of school for most of our districts,” said Severson. “We are sorry for the inconvenience and want to thank everyone for their patience. We are thankful for the efforts of our technology staff and engineers from our service providers during this difficult day.”