WHITEHALL – Pitkin Drug & Gift Shoppe, 101 W. Colby St. will remain open during the COVID-19 crisis.
The pharmacy and gift shop will allow customers to come in and shop for items. Co-owner and pharmacist Dee Briegel said they will keep operations going as long as they are allowed to be open.
Residents who rely on the store for their medications can purchase them either at the counter or have them brought out curb side to their car. The pharmacy is even willing to deliver medications to clientele found to be most at risk of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Curb side delivery can be paid for using either cash or a credit, but Briegel said the preferred method is credit. People paying with credit are required to give out their card information over the phone. Payments for medication must first go through the store's register. Phone apps like Square are unusable.
Briegel said curb side service for medications is something the store was already offering.
Over the counter drugs have been hit hard at the store. Briegel said people have been buying up things like acetaminophen, Mucinex Max, zinc and more. She said as of right now there is no limitation on how much of these items people can buy, but if it becomes difficult for the store to get shipments they may limit the amount a person can get.
People who are desperately in need of a gift shop T-shirt can still do so at the store. Briegel said both the regular storefront and Posh Boutique will continue their operations.