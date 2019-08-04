MUSKEGON – Last April Planned Parenthood was given its marching orders by the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners voted to terminate a lease they held with the organization which allowed them to rent out space at the health department headquarters for only $1,500 a year. The organization then ceased their operations on June 28.
It has been over a month since the organization has operated in the county, but they still continue to look for a space to continue operations.
“PPMI (Planned Parenthood of Michigan) is still looking for a suitable site in Muskegon. As a reminder, we are not “abandoning” the area – the county Board of Commissioners evicted us from our space knowing full well it would cause 1,500 people to go without care, and they did it anyway, e-mailed Angela Vasquez Giroux, Planned Parenthood director of communications and media relations
“If we are unable to find a new space in the county, it won’t be because we are abandoning the region – it will be because we were forced out of our space. We remain committed to serving our Muskegon patients.”
Planned Parenthood Muskegon at the time of its operation was providing Title X services to Muskegon County. Title X Family Planning Services include, but is not limited to STD/STI testing.
These services were paid for by the government, but also subsidized by Planned Parenthood. In addition to Title X services Planned Parenthood provided residents with low cost medical tests like cholesterol tests, blood pressure tests and cancer screenings.
The reason cited for their eviction was that the county health department needed the space to remain HIPAA compliant.
According to the Facebook page the Progressive Democratic Women’s Caucus free Uber Rides are available from Muskegon to Planned Parenthood in Grand Rapids. The post says the organization is not permitted to inform people about this service, and instead people must first make an appointment and request transportation assistance.
Planned Parenthood could not be reached for comment to confirm if this was true or not.