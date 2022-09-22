Discussions of a possible social district for the city of Montague were on the docket at the latest city council meeting Monday evening. After local businesses brought a request to the council at a work session March 21, council members have been deciding how to proceed with the details on location, rules, and other features for the social district.
The social district has not yet been approved by council members, but the proposal of adopting one for the city has proceeded to the next step. In an upcoming city council meeting in October, council members will need to pass a resolution to go to the state. If the social district is approved, the first year would serve as a trial period to test the main boundaries and what times and days best work for the district.
A social district for Montague would take effect dependent on the state. Since the proposal was made over six months ago by local businesses, the city has taken plans for the district seriously by mapping out where pedestrians could walk freely and consume alcohol, and where the district would come to a stop. A map was created to outline what areas the district would extend, including a “safe zone” commons area and which businesses would participate in the social district.
The Commons Area is where participants could walk freely with their social district cup, and also consume drinks from the businesses they would be supporting. Several sidewalks and an alley would make up the commons area, but with construction, deliveries and other weighing obstacles, the city would need to work around such issues so citizens can safely stay within the boundaries of the social district. The commons area would include the listed sidewalks:
The Book Nook & Java Shop alcove, Ferry St. heading north and in front of the decorative wall, Dowling St. heading east to the corner of the deck at Sawyer’s Brewing. This also includes the entire alley from Spring St. to Dowling St.
General cleanliness and other amenities are being considered for the social district so all engaging businesses and public are safely enjoying their experience within the boundaries. Conflicting events would cause the commons area to be smaller on applicable days by roping off those conflicting areas. The overall goal is to examine these issues or others that may arise during the first initial year of the social district if it is approved by city and state.
The next Montague City Council meeting will take place Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level of City Hall for those who wish to attend.