MUSKEGON – Currently looking for tenants; the Food, Agriculture, Research, Manufacturing Center (FARM), is an ambitious new business incubator located on the campus of Muskegon Community College.
FARM is an 8,000 square-foot food processing facility that is ideal for food processing businesses looking to scale outside of their home and have a need for something bigger. Meeting all the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Drug Enforcement Agency (USDA) requirements, FARM includes refrigeration/freezers, energy efficient waste and water handling, and loading docks.
Tenants are of course expected to furnish their own equipment.
Execute director Marty Gerencer, West Michigan Food Processing Association, said her organization and Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED) have been working on the FARM project since 2016.
“It was a request from the industry from the food processing industry in West Michigan, based on some research that we did with Consumers Energy when they were decommissioning the coal plant in North Muskegon here. They embarked on a series of studies around what they call community transitions, said Gerencer.
“What would be beneficial to the Muskegon area and the West Michigan area inn terms of economic development, education and etcetera. And food processing. and the food processing industry started to become a priority in their studies.”
From there Consumers Energy got Gerencer’s and others like her involved.
“Then they got myself and others involved and those that had worked in the food industry to do more validation work around what could really benefit this region. […] And all of all of those findings culminated in what we today call the West Michigan Food Processing Associations.”
In 2019 the West Michigan Food Processing Association received a $2 million grant from the State of Michiga/ Michiga Economic Home Development Authority to build FARM.
One of the focus of FARM is to introduce the Muskegon Community to industry 4.0.
Gerencer explains, “So industry 4.0 is working in new technologies, new processes that lead to more sustainable practices and more economic development – […] So you make more profit. You're more environmentally friendly with social impact.”
Ways FARM will be doing this is through new food processes and new technologies related to food and food waste reduction. All done faster and in a more sustainable way.
So far FARM has already received a lot of outside interests. One of the buildings first tenants will be Lively Up Kombucha.
Founder Zack Smith said in a press release provided to the Beacon, “As soon as I walked into FARM, I knew it was our next home. This facility and the support we’ll receive here will allow us to expand beyond our current Michigan distribution network.
“I don’t know if the next phase in our business would be possible if we had to do it all on our own. Moving into FARM gives us a lot of confidence, not only because of what the building offers in terms of our production capacity, but because of the expertise of the people we’ll be able to interact with on a regular basis.”
Gerencer said her organization is working closely with Michigan State University (MSU). MSU manages a similar facility in Okemos that focused on being a second stage business accelerator and allows larger manufacturers to do pilot trials for different products.
MSU, she said, is in charge of hiring a manager to oversee the FARM facility as well.
Ideally, FARM will also be used in an educational capacity as well. Gerencer foresees it being used as means to bring STEM education to area students.
“We're still developing that concept, and we'll do a lot more work on that with Michigan State University. But essentially, it's to bring students through the facility to have some hands-on learning, STEM related learning, and experiments and learn.
“Learn about food, the culture of food, careers and food and agriculture and other STEM related industries and careers.”