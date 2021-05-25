WHITEHALL – The Playhouse at White Lake has announced one of their longest and most varied Summer Theatre Festivals of the past decade.
On July 9, The Playhouse will open to in-person entertainment without any public event restrictions for a full, eight-weeks of entertainment. Every weekend between July 9- August 29, the Summer Theatre Festival offers high-quality performances on the Playhouse stage, in-person and without mask or distancing requirements.
Opening with a weekend of comedy and mystery from Central Michigan University, The Playhouse offers laughter with “Summer Shorts'' and amazement by the world- renowned Philip Huber Marionette’s “Suspended Animation.”
Avid theatre lovers will appreciate the challenge and intrigue of the critically-acclaimed White Rabbit Red Rabbit featuring a different actor each night, and those who love history and humor will find it all with the First Ladies of Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat and Betty.
Finally, the hit musical The Last Five Years ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting. This modern musical play will be staged by Muskegon born, now New York City-based Artistic Director, Isaac Bush and tickets are already going quickly for this sure-to-sell-out-show.
Along with the annual White Lake Youth Theatre production in late July comes an additional Theatre for Young Audiences play, with If Only the Lonely Were Home & The Least Lonely Sing-Along Ever, which encourages families to dress in their jammies, bring lovies and blankets and prepare for a one-act play inside before a sing-along outdoors in the courtyard.
Acting auditions for that production will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, June 1 & 3, from 4-5:30 p.m. and are open to all youth actors ages six-18, with priority placement for the younger students.
In addition to extending their traditional season length, the Playhouse is adding a matinee too many performances in order to allow patrons the chance to leave their evenings free for traditional summer activities. Discounted flex-pass season tickets and individual tickets are available at theplayhouseatwhietlake.org
For more information on White Lake Youth Theatre opportunities and audition processes, join the Playhouse mailing list at their website, or email Arts Education Director Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema at davis-dykema@cityofwhitehall.org Production details, dates, and tickets can be found at the Playhouse website, or by following on Facebook and Instagram.