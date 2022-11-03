A cultural theater program designed for those with early to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners, SPARK! provides theater classes monthly at the Playhouse at White Lake. SPARK!’s helpful and unique classes include topics such as artmaking, drama and dance, music and song, cooking, poetry and storytelling. The SPARK! program was available before COVID-19, but unfortunately shut down over the course of the lockdown. It was successfully started up again in March of this year with facilitator Nancy Armitage. Now, with SPARK!’s program continuing throughout the year, these classes inspire creativity through course engagement and provide peer support in a welcoming, friendly environment. SPARK! provides social engagement for those with memory loss and their care partners. The programs offer stimulating discussions, multi-sensory experiences and opportunities for creative expression through various forms of art making.
The SPARK! program sessions will take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Playhouse at White Lake. Programs last from about 60 to 90 minutes, and registering for classes before attending is appreciated, especially with limited group sizing in classes. In these classes, individuals with memory loss and their friends or family members are invited to participate in SPARK!’s blend of theater and art, while also receiving informative presentations on new interactive topics at each new meeting. The classes are free to families who wish to attend and participate in a comfortable environment led by specially trained volunteers and staff. SPARK! facilitators have been trained by Alzheimer’s professionals and continue to enhance their programs by working closely and collaborating with those in their community.
An arts program like SPARK! for those suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia allows a creative outlet of expression through available courses. The interactive courses of SPARK! allow participants to use moment, sound, words or images to use outward expressions that further engages attention, improves self-esteem and social behavior, and provides pleasure to SPARK!’s participants and their families or caregivers.
“It is a program of connection, sparking a memory, sparking imagination and conversation. It connects those who may be isolated by their situation dealing with cognitive decline to others who are walking the same journey and gives caregivers support. Social engagement and sense of purpose provide sustenance to all those who are aging,” Armitage said.
To enroll for SPARK! Programs, visit www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org, call the ACWL-Nuveen Center at (231) 893-2524 or contact Armitage at spark@artswhitelake.org.
To learn more about SPARK!’s programs, visit www.sparkprograms.org.