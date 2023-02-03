The Playhouse at White Lake seeks to be a community center for all, to enrich and challenge the community by producing and hosting live performances, educating artists and technical crews, and providing a venue for other cultural, social and community activities. One such opportunity is the upcoming free community improv session being offered Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Community members ages 16 and up are encouraged to attend, watch, observe and/or participate when they feel ready.
This new twice-monthly session of community interactive improv will happen on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month. People are welcome to attend this class session for free. No pressure, and no experience necessary. Improvise and play together as you build your skills and say yes, with guidance from instructor Justin Sternburgh.
Justin is a graduate of the Players Workshop of Second City and has been active in theatre for over 30 years. He has directed for The Playhouse, Muskegon Civic Theater, and Central Park Players. He has even acted in some. Favorite roles include Charlie Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Gollum in The Hobbit, and most recently George in Moon over Buffalo. Justin is currently serving as Improv coach at Spring Lake High School, and he is ecstatic about joining the crew of The Playhouse. Registration for Improv and all other White Lake Youth Theatre March offerings can be found at theplayhouseatwhitelake.org.