The Playhouse at White Lake has announced its shows scheduled through March 30 have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus.
"In the interest of putting the health of our patrons, colleagues and community members first and foremost, we have decided to employ an abundance of caution regarding our spring event schedule at The Playhouse at White Lake," management commented in a letter.
"We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) response guidelines on social distancing. If all goes well, nothing dramatic will follow this decision, which is exactly our hope. We will monitor the situation daily and will keep you updated regularly.
"For now, we are canceling all Playhouse at White Lake events until at least March 30, 2020. With any luck, all events will be rescheduled. Please continue to follow us here, reach out with any questions and take good care of yourselves and each other.
If the playhouse is unable to reschedule, it will convert tickets to gift cards for future use. Full ticket refunds will also be made available to patrons desiring this option. "We will announce the status of this show as soon as possible. Until that time, we greatly appreciate your patience as we navigate this situation."
The show that are impacted are:
May 14 - Yoga on the Stage
May 15 - "Molly and I" Staged Reading.
May 21 - "Aoife Scott and guest Ben Bedford concert
May 25 - Tom Petty Tribute Band concert