The Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse at White Lake continues their eight weekends of entertainment, offering one afternoon of free live music Saturday, July 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. as part of the overarching community event, White Lake Area Walk the Beat.
West Michigan is invited to bring their friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate live music and community at the 2nd Annual Walk the Beat—White Lake Area Music Festival. There are 19 different venues between Whitehall and Montague, offering a total of 40 musical acts throughout the afternoon Saturday, July 22. There will be a $5,000 grand prize raffle offered in addition to $4,000 in free door prizes. After the music stops, join the Walk the Beat crew from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for a Community Pig Roast at Goodrich Park.
The Playhouse will be one of the venues featuring live music, with the talents of local and beloved Karen and Eric Smith (at 2 and 4 p.m.) and Tommy Foster and Justin Avdek (at 1 and 3 p.m.). Community members are encouraged to come by and listen to some great music, enter to win some fabulous door prizes, and buy raffle tickets. The Playhouse keeps 50% of all raffle ticket sales that are sold onsite, so purchases help support your community theatre.
To learn more about live concerts, White Lake Youth Theatre offerings and the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list at their website or follow them on social media. Tickets are available online, at the box office door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall during weekday business hours. Contact Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema at davis-dykema@cityofwhitehall.org with inquiries about rentals, reduced matinee prices or season flex passes that offer deep savings on seeing more shows.