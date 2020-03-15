WHITEHALL — A summer full of laughs will greet patrons at the upcoming Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse at White Lake.
With seven back to back weekends offering unique new shows each week, there’s plenty of quality entertainment for everyone to enjoy. The Playhouse Summer Theatre festival opens on Friday, July 10 and closes on Saturday, August 22.
This year, Central Michigan University will kick-off the festival with two different productions in one hysterical weekend, with Sylvia by AR Gurney on July 10 and Red Herring by Michael Hollinger on July 11.
Following on the popularity of last year’s production of Escanaba in da Moonlight, The Playhouse is pleased to present Escanaba in Love by Michigan native Jeff Daniels, July 16-18. Directed by Jason Bertoia, this prequel to Escanaba in da Moonlight, is set at the Soady deer camp during World War II and outfitted with a whole new cast of Wacky Yoopers.
The Cemetery Club by Ivan Menchell and directed by Natalie Carmolli, tells the story of three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. A funny and yet touching tale of grief, friendship, and moving on, The Cemetery Club runs July 23-25.
The White Lake Youth Theatre will perform Anime Alice and Her Adventures in Wonderland by Alvin CG Chan. Under the direction of Cindy Beth Davis Dykema and in partnership with the playwright, this Anime-inspired theatre experience tells the traditional story incorporating Japanese Bunraku puppetry. Open to actors 10-18, this show will run July 30-31 and August 1. Friday matinee at 3:00 p.m.
The Outsider by Paul Slade Smith, who wrote Unnecessary Farce that was produced during the 2017 season, is set for August 6-8. Directed by Bryan Engler, this funny and timely show shares the story of one man’s journey into politics that he never desired. This hilarious comedy skewers politics and celebrates democracy while offering some much-needed comic relief in an election year.
Neil Simon’s, Lost in Yonkers is a memory play set in Yonkers in 1942. Grandma and Bella Kurnitz live in an apartment above Kurnitz’s Kandy Store, and on a sweltering August day, Jay and Arty Kurnitiz are sitting in their grandmother’s living room while their father, Eddie, asks her to take care of them. Directed by Christopher Beaman, Lost in Yonkers runs August 13-15.
Rounding out the season is Holmes and Watson by Jeffrey Hatcher, this classic Sherlock Holmes tale begins after the apparent death of the world’s greatest detective. Watson receives word that there are three men claiming to be Holmes. Our story follows him as he works to discover which, if any, is the real Holmes. Directed by Beth Pierson, the show runs August 20-22.
Tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets for adult shows are $25 for adults and $20 for students. Tickets to the White Lake Youth Theatre production are $12 for adults and $8 for students.
Season passes are also available for those who wish to more regularly support the Playhouse. A Full Flex Pass for 12 tickets is $250 — (two free tickets) and a Mini Flex Pass for six tickets is $125 — (one free ticket). These passes can be used for season ticket holders on their own and can also be gifted to friends.
Tickets may be purchased online at the website www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org or by calling 231-894-4048. The theatre box office will begin opening daily on July 6. Shows are held at 7:30 p.m., except for the Friday WLYT matinee on July 31.
Auditions for the season will be May 16 and 17. Youth Theatre auditions will be announced in April.