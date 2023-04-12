The Playhouse at White Lake encourages all interested adult actors ages 17 and up to attend their professional Summer Theatre Festival auditions, with roles available for both female and male presenting characters, in Leaving Iowa, a comedy, Honky Tonk Angels, The Musical, and Beau Jest, a romantic comedy. Auditions are hosted over two days, for three of the seven weekends of their Theatre Festival, this July and August. To cast these plays, The Playhouse invites actors of all levels to the Playhouse stage Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, for acting auditions with the professional directors of those Summer Theatre Festival plays, Justin Sternburgh, Michelle Kiessel and Jason Bertoia.
Auditions take place in various blocks of time, slotted for each of the three shows, and descriptions of the plays and characters available for casting are available on the Playhouse website listed below, along with the acting audition application, which should be completed in advance of the audition that actors attend.
“The Summer Theatre Festival offers both new and experienced performers an opportunity to share their talents with the community. We are always excited to see our seasoned actors come back year after year, but equally, we love that The Playhouse serves to welcome new people with beginning and various levels of acting experience to join our company.” said Playhouse Managing Director Beth Beaman about hosting auditions at the nearly 107-year-old theatre, which recently received a $4 million renovation due to community fundraising.
The Summer Theatre Festival 2023 is underwritten by the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, and by multiple Grand Sponsors including Libby Keenan, Eastbrook Homes, The Delmar & Audria M. Olson Family Foundation, White Lake Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Carmichael Heating and Air Conditioning. Single tickets are on sale now for the Summer Theatre Festival and may be purchased for $27 each or in family packages for the Youth Theatre show at the Playhouse website below or by calling or visiting the box office, which opens June 28, or pre-show for any Spring performance. Questions can be sent to davis-dykema@cityofwhitehall.org. To learn more about spring concerts and other events at The Playhouse, join the mailing list on their website or follow on social media.