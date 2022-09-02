Each year, as the summer months wind down and schools open their doors for a new academic year, The Playhouse at White Lake welcomes area kids over their 106th anniversary to engage in their theater program for those aged between 2 and 18 called the White Lake Youth Theatre (WLYT).
Through dance and movement, drama and acting, participating kids can use WLYT classes as a creative outlet to build their confidence, self-worth, and better understanding of teamwork skills. Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, Arts Education Director at The Playhouse at White Lake, said, “Arts education doesn’t just shape future artists, actors and dancers. At White Lake Youth Theatre, we aim to cultivate a compassionate community, leadership and life skills through arts education at The Playhouse.”
As a branch of The Playhouse at White Lake, the WLYT program has served as a creative outlet and socio-emotional development tool for children since 1973. Over the course of the pandemic, the WLYT program has grown exponentially as children and their families look for new ways to express themselves creatively within their community. Every Saturday over the span of four weeks, children are taught performance and social skills. The program has recently seen a record number of new students involved and it has affected the WLYT by further expanding their offerings in variety and for ages of participants. The WLYT hopes to even surpass their numbers this year by reaching out to those who may not have already heard about the program and may wish to join this year.
The first classes begin Sept. 24 and end the weekend of Oct. 15. To sign up for courses, visit http://theplayhouseatwhitelake.org/. Those who wish to sign their children up are able to do so until the first morning classes start, but a minimum of five students are needed to run each class.
To support WLYT, visit http://theplayhouseatwhitelake.org/wlyt_getinvolved. On the site, those who wish to support the program can join the Adopt-a-Costume program, where donated money can either be used to pay for a child’s costume or cover a student’s scholarship so they’re able to participate in the WLYT, regardless of familial financial constraints.
In addition to WLYT, Gentle Yoga will also be available at The Playhouse in the upcoming seasons. For more information and updates, visit http://theplayhouseatwhitelake.org. More productions and events to be announced soon.