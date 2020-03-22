Whitehall Police
March 18
• Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Livingston St. on a report of an intoxicated subject attempting to break in to the house. When officers arrived at the 6:21 p.m. call one of the homeowners was telling the man to leave while the other resident was inviting the man in the house. Officers were unable to resolve the matter until the caller gave in and allowed the man to stay. No further action was taken.
March 17
• A customer at a local business reported witnessing a shoplifting resulted in the identification of a suspect and a confession. Police were called to the 200 block of E .Colby St. when a clerk was notified by a customer and reviewed video to see the theft. At 11:33 p.m. the clerk reported that he recognized the 40-year-old suspect who took a bottle of whiskey. The officer located the man at a home nearby. The suspect admitted to taking the alcohol but when asked why he said, “I don’t know.” A report of the incident will be sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for charges.
March 15
• At 7:13 p.m. Whitehall Police responded to the 800 block of Mears Ave. on a report of a loose dog. The caller reported that he was walking his own dog when the roving animal was found. The caller spotted a fence in back yard nearby and coaxed the dog to yard to hold it. When officers arrived it was discovered that the yard was where the dog lived. The owner was warned and repairs to the gate were suggested.
• A barking dog was reported in the 100 block of Tulgeywood Lane. Police were called to the address at 2:00 p.m. by a neighbor. When officers arrived though, the dog was no longer barking. The owner was contacted and warned.
March 14
• Lost property was turned in to Whitehall Police by a resident who reported the items were found near Grandville. The caller from the 900 block of Division St. opened the bag after returning home and found it contained drug paraphernalia but no identifying information. After the officer contacted Kent County Sheriff and Grandville Police the property was secured.
March 13
• Whitehall Police were notified by Parole agents that a parole absconder would be in town and asked for assistance in capturing him. Officers were stationed near Mears Ave. and Spring St. when the suspect arrived, and began following. When a traffic stop was attempted at about 2:35 p.m. the suspect accelerated around the patrol car fleeing east on Spring St. The suspect drove through yards and ran stop signs, and when the car was fleeing on Colby St. in the opposing lane the pursuit was terminated. The suspect escaped but was identified and charges for fleeing and eluding will be requested from the Muskegon County Prosecutor.
March 12
• A sneeze led to a crash and to a late report. At 9:23 a.m. a Montague woman reported the crash that happened at about 10:00 the night before. The 37-year-old said that she was westbound on Colby St. and the sneeze caused her to close her eyes and when she looked up again the car ahead of her was stopped for a third vehicle that was turning. The woman’s vehicle rear ended the car that was driven by an 18-year-old Montague man. No one was injured in the crash and the damage was only minor. No citations were issued.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
March 16
• At 7:22 p.m., nonaggravated assault was reported in the 3300 block of Whitehall Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 4:28 a.m., a misdemeanor traffic offense was reported in the 9700 block of Silver Creek Rd., Whitehall Twp.
March 15
• At 2:56 a.m., Fraud:Credit Card/ATM was reported in the 2200 block of Holton Rd., Dalton Twp.
March 12
• At 12:44 p.m., a theft from a building was reported in the 1200 block of Witham Rd. Laketon Twp.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
March 16
• At 1:52 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on the US-31 southbound exit at Holton Rd.