December 22
• A resident of Spring Valley Ln called police after receiving a suspicious package. The caller said that she had not ordered anything and that she didn’t expect any packages. Upon opening the package, it was found to contain face masks. The package was found to be part of a new scam and the details were found in an internet search. The caller was going to throw away the items after officers left from the 4:15 p.m. call.
December 21
• Whitehall Police were called to the 1000 block of Colby St for a family dispute. The officer investigating the 7:47 p.m. call learned that the 9-year-old child had been refusing to bathe and being disrespectful. The argument got the attention of neighbors who called but there was no physical altercation and after the girl agreed to cooperate with her parents.
December 20
• A Montague Township woman flattened both tires on the passenger side in a crash at the intersection of Colby St and Division St. The 73-year-old was in the right lane traveling west on Colby St and didn’t see the curb push out and struck it. There was no other damage and no citations were issued.
December 19
• A traffic stop for tinted windows led to the driver being cited for driving on a suspended license. An officer on patrol at 6:25 p.m. observed the vehicle in the 1000 block of Colby St and made the stop. A computer check showed the 25-year-old driver had a suspended license and it was also discovered that the title had not been transferred and there was no insurance on the vehicle. The Whitehall man was cited and released after the vehicle was impounded.
December 18
• At 7:44 p.m. an officer on patrol was flagged down by a person who reported that there was a family dispute in a room in the 1000 block of Colby St. The officer could hear the argument and a woman crying and knocked on the door. No one answered the door but the officer persisted and eventually a man did answer the door. The couple said that they were in an ongoing argument but that there was no assault. The couple was warned about being loud but no further action was taken.
• Whitehall Police responded to the 300 block of Baldwin St to assist residents who had accidently locked themselves out of their house. After a 4:18 p.m. attempt to slip the doors failed officer noted an open window on an upper floor. White Lake Fire was called to assist with a ladder and the officer entered the house through the window to let the couple back in their house.
• A possible theft was reported from the 900 block of Lewis St. Family of a man called police at 11:30 a.m. and reported that there was a ring missing from the man’s property. The investigating officer contacted several witnesses and reviewed records but could not identify that the man had a ring while he was at the address. The case remains under investigation.
• Whitehall Police were called to the 1000 block of Colby St for a family dispute. The caller reported hearing a loud argument in the next room and lots of “banging”. When the officer arrived at the 6:59 a.m. call he heard voices but there was no answer to the knock. The officer persisted and a man finally did answer. It was learned that the argument stemmed from the woman turning on the light to wake the man to go to work but he wanted to continue to sleep. After ensuring the woman had not been assaulted the officer left without taking further action.