As citizens, Law Enforcement impacts every one of us. All of us benefit from their good work.
Join the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Montague and Whitehall in thanking our local police forces during Police Week (May 10-16) in a card writing campaign.
“Police Week is a great opportunity for the community to show how important our Law Enforcement is to us.” states Amy Van Loon, Executive Director at the Chamber.
The community is encouraged to be creative in expressing their gratitude throughout the week. Bake cookies, create a prayer team, display a blue ribbon, share your support on FB, etc.
Cards may be sent to:
Montage Police Dept., 8778 Ferry St. #1, Montague, MI 49437
Whitehall Police Dept., 405 E Colby St., Whitehall, MI 49461
National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. On May 13, 2020, a Virtual Candlelight Vigil will be held at 8:00pm EST.